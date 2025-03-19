Novartis Adjusts Diversity Hiring Amid Legal Shifts

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis has announced it will halt its practice of using diverse panels for hiring in the United States. The decision reflects ongoing changes in legal and policy frameworks regarding diversity, a spokesperson informed Reuters. Recent policy shifts have prompted several companies across the U.S. and Europe to reconsider or retract their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, sparked mainly by former U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration against some DEI elements and his administration's threats of investigation.

A statement from Novartis emphasized that while legal requirements are influencing this change, the company remains committed to fostering diverse perspectives and ensuring equal opportunities for its workforce. The company underscored its dedication to maintaining an inclusive environment even as it adapts to legal mandates.

Novartis's move mirrors a broader trend within the corporate sector, where companies are increasingly adjusting their DEI strategies in response to governmental and legal pressures. This shift demonstrates the complex balancing act corporations face between adhering to legal standards and advancing inclusive workplace policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)