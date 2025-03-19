Left Menu

Novartis Adjusts Diversity Hiring Amid Legal Shifts

Swiss drugmaker Novartis is ceasing its use of diverse hiring panels in the U.S. due to evolving legal and policy changes. Despite scaling back, the company still supports embracing diverse perspectives and equal opportunities. This trend follows similar moves by other U.S. and European companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:39 IST
Novartis Adjusts Diversity Hiring Amid Legal Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis has announced it will halt its practice of using diverse panels for hiring in the United States. The decision reflects ongoing changes in legal and policy frameworks regarding diversity, a spokesperson informed Reuters. Recent policy shifts have prompted several companies across the U.S. and Europe to reconsider or retract their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, sparked mainly by former U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration against some DEI elements and his administration's threats of investigation.

A statement from Novartis emphasized that while legal requirements are influencing this change, the company remains committed to fostering diverse perspectives and ensuring equal opportunities for its workforce. The company underscored its dedication to maintaining an inclusive environment even as it adapts to legal mandates.

Novartis's move mirrors a broader trend within the corporate sector, where companies are increasingly adjusting their DEI strategies in response to governmental and legal pressures. This shift demonstrates the complex balancing act corporations face between adhering to legal standards and advancing inclusive workplace policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025