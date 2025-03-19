Left Menu

Navigating the New Era of Warfare: Challenges and Insights

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan emphasized the significance of 'boots on the ground'. At the Raisina Dialogue, he highlighted how technology supplements but cannot replace the human element in warfare. He outlined hybrid warfare, disinformation, cyber threats, and economic coercion as key challenges for India.

  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan stressed the irreplaceable role of human involvement in warfare, stating that technology serves solely as an enabler. His remarks came at the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier geopolitical conference, where he discussed contemporary warfare challenges.

Gen Chauhan underscored the need for apt training to tackle hybrid warfare, alongside traditional war strategies, particularly in a diverse nation like India. This encompasses dealing with disinformation and internal conflicts, referred to as cognitive warfare.

He pointed out the rapid technological advancements and the necessity for effective technology absorption in military training, while identifying cyberspace, disinformation, and economic coercion as contemporary warfare elements amid a swiftly changing global security climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

