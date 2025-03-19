Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Telangana Budget for Broken Promises

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized the Telangana Budget, calling it disconnected from promises and deceptive. He highlighted ignored manifesto guarantees and alleged falsehoods in financial allocations. The budget, he claimed, fails to address key sectors like healthcare and employment, reflecting what he views as poor governance by the Congress.

Union MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar sharply criticized the Telangana state budget presented on Wednesday, describing it as a disappointment that falls short of the promises made in the Congress's election manifesto. Sanjay alleged that the budget allocations do not correlate with actual expenditures, underscoring a pattern of broken commitments.

He accused the Congress government of using inflated budget allocations to mislead Telangana's citizens, likening its approach to the tactic of repeating falsehoods until they appear true. Sanjay pointed out that key election promises, such as monthly allowances and educational assistance, have been neglected, with no budgetary provision for them.

Sanjay further criticized the budget for overlooking critical sectors, such as healthcare and employment, noting severe funding cuts and a lack of support measures for gig economy workers. He contrasted this with the central government's initiatives, suggesting a stark neglect by the state's leadership. Meanwhile, Telangana Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka claimed the budget focuses on technological advance and environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

