Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in West Bengal Assembly Over Recruitment Issues

West Bengal's Assembly saw tensions rise when Speaker Biman Banerjee disallowed a BJP adjournment motion addressing state job recruitment issues. BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh sought to highlight staffing shortages and alleged corruption. Despite the Speaker’s intervention, BJP plans to revisit this issue in future sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:53 IST
Tensions Escalate in West Bengal Assembly Over Recruitment Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious session of the West Bengal Assembly, Speaker Biman Banerjee denied BJP MLAs' request for an adjournment motion concerning recruitment shortages in state departments.

BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh's attempt to discuss hundreds of job vacancies and alleged corruption in recruitment was halted by the Speaker, citing previous remarks by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Despite the setback, Ghosh and his colleagues expressed respect for the Speaker's authority but vowed to readdress the pressing issues affecting backward caste communities and others during future sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025