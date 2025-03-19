Tensions Escalate in West Bengal Assembly Over Recruitment Issues
West Bengal's Assembly saw tensions rise when Speaker Biman Banerjee disallowed a BJP adjournment motion addressing state job recruitment issues. BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh sought to highlight staffing shortages and alleged corruption. Despite the Speaker’s intervention, BJP plans to revisit this issue in future sessions.
In a contentious session of the West Bengal Assembly, Speaker Biman Banerjee denied BJP MLAs' request for an adjournment motion concerning recruitment shortages in state departments.
BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh's attempt to discuss hundreds of job vacancies and alleged corruption in recruitment was halted by the Speaker, citing previous remarks by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Despite the setback, Ghosh and his colleagues expressed respect for the Speaker's authority but vowed to readdress the pressing issues affecting backward caste communities and others during future sessions.
