Shashi Tharoor's Praise Spotlight India's Diplomatic Shift

In a rare moment of political concord, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's recognition of India's diplomatic approach amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict was highlighted by the BJP as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's adept foreign policy skills.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, a seasoned politician and former Union minister, interpreted Tharoor's approval as validation of Modi's foreign policy decisions, urging further acknowledgment from other Congress members.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP spokesperson, emphasized India's diplomatic evolution from non-alignment to 'all-alignment', pointing to Modi's successful engagements with the leaders of both Russia and Ukraine.

