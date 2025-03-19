Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor's Praise Spotlight India's Diplomatic Shift

BJP officials showcased Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's commendation of India's Russia-Ukraine diplomacy as a nod to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Tharoor acknowledges India's evolved diplomatic stance, notably Modi's connections with both nations. This reflects a broader global engagement strategy under Modi's rule.

In a rare moment of political concord, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's recognition of India's diplomatic approach amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict was highlighted by the BJP as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's adept foreign policy skills.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, a seasoned politician and former Union minister, interpreted Tharoor's approval as validation of Modi's foreign policy decisions, urging further acknowledgment from other Congress members.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP spokesperson, emphasized India's diplomatic evolution from non-alignment to 'all-alignment', pointing to Modi's successful engagements with the leaders of both Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

