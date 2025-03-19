Fiscal Strain Hits Tamil Nadu Amidst Political Jousts

Tamil Nadu's financial landscape is under stress due to diminished fund devolution from the Centre, said state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu. The minister highlighted the resultant increase in state borrowings amid political discussions on fiscal strategy.

During an Assembly debate, BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan challenged the state's approach, advocating for a gender-oriented budget rather than the continuation of freebie schemes. She also recommended increasing the property registration fee waiver for women.

Srinivasan urged the government to avoid blaming the Centre, suggesting alternative fiscal solutions instead. Thennarasu defended Tamil Nadu's fiscal strategies, emphasizing the need for its rightful share from the Centre to ease the debt burden.

(With inputs from agencies.)