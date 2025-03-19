Karnataka Unites Against Waqf Amendment Bill: A Call for Central Reconsideration

In a decisive move, the Karnataka Assembly has rejected the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The resolution, driven by Law Minister H K Patil, reflects widespread disapproval of the bill, arguing that it clashes with the state's secular values and aspirations.

Patil articulated the shared concerns, urging the central government to rescind the proposed legislation, which intends to amend provisions for the administration of Waqf properties. Describing it as a threat to the aspirations of Karnataka's people, the resolution calls for immediate action.

Senior Congress figure Harish Rawat also appealed to the central authorities, emphasizing the importance of addressing objections from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). He advocated for constructive dialogue to ensure minority voices are heard in the legislative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)