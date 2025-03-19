Left Menu

Shambhu Border Protests: Police Clear Way Amid Farmer Agitation

Following a peaceful resolution at the Shambhu Border, Punjab police cleared the protest site without force, though several farmer leaders were detained. Discontent brews among farmer groups and political leaders, as negotiations with the government continue, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:05 IST
Shambhu Border Protests: Police Clear Way Amid Farmer Agitation
SSP Patiala Nanak Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated operation, Punjab Police have successfully cleared the Shambhu Border protest site, a longstanding point of contention between agitated farmers and the authorities. With cooperation from the protesting farmers, law enforcement agencies opened the thoroughfare without resorting to force, as confirmed by Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh.

The operation, carried out in the presence of Duty Magistrates, involved dismantling temporary structures erected by farmers and facilitating transportation for those willing to leave. However, tensions remain high as prominent farmer leaders, such as Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarvan Singh Pandher, were detained, drawing sharp criticism from farming organizations and opposition parties.

Despite government outreach, including meetings with ministers scheduled for May 4, farmer representatives and allies, like Rakesh Tikait and Charanjit Singh Channi, strongly condemned the authorities' actions as deceitful. The political landscape continues to be contentious, with figures like BJP's Fatehjung Singh Bajwa and Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema offering divergent views on the motives and implications of clearing the protest site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

