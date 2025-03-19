Factory Fallout: Arrests Over Pro-Pakistan Graffiti

Two individuals were apprehended on Wednesday after allegedly inscribing pro-Pakistan slogans and derogatory remarks against Kannadigas on a factory washroom wall in Bidadi, near Ramanagara. The police have identified the suspects as Haimad Hussain, 21, and Sadiq, 24, both from North Karnataka, working on a contract basis at a Japanese automotive component company in Bhimenahalli.

The situation surfaced on March 14, prompting the company's HR to swiftly terminate their employment and warn others through a circular. During police interrogation, the men admitted to writing the slogans out of anger towards colleagues who mocked them following Pakistan's loss to India in the recent ICC Champions Trophy.

Screenshots of the graffiti, posted on social media by a worker, gained significant attention, prompting a formal complaint to the Bidadi police station by the HR department. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act, with further investigations underway after the detainment of the accused.

