Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds

The International Criminal Court's focus has centered on former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who stands accused of committing crimes against humanity. Prosecutors argue that his war on drugs resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, many of whom were children.

Facing charges of murder at the Hague-based court, Duterte's actions during his presidency from 2016 to 2022 have sparked significant controversy. While his lawyer Nicholas Kaufman claims the charges are politically motivated and insists Duterte's intents were misunderstood, the ICC's proceedings continue to shed light on this contentious period in Philippine history.

Opponents and supporters of Duterte gathered outside the court, reflecting the deep social divide over his presidency. As judicial processes unfold, the world watches closely to see if the case moves to trial, a decision expected within 60 days, potentially altering the landscape of accountability for world leaders.

