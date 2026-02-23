Left Menu

Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds

The International Criminal Court is examining charges against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Accused of crimes against humanity for his war on drugs, prosecutors argue Duterte's actions led to thousands of civilian deaths. As the trial proceeds, the debate on his accountability intensifies amid political and societal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:50 IST
Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds
Duterte

The International Criminal Court's focus has centered on former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who stands accused of committing crimes against humanity. Prosecutors argue that his war on drugs resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, many of whom were children.

Facing charges of murder at the Hague-based court, Duterte's actions during his presidency from 2016 to 2022 have sparked significant controversy. While his lawyer Nicholas Kaufman claims the charges are politically motivated and insists Duterte's intents were misunderstood, the ICC's proceedings continue to shed light on this contentious period in Philippine history.

Opponents and supporters of Duterte gathered outside the court, reflecting the deep social divide over his presidency. As judicial processes unfold, the world watches closely to see if the case moves to trial, a decision expected within 60 days, potentially altering the landscape of accountability for world leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Turmoil Shakes Wall Street as Investors Brace for Market Uncertainty

Tariff Turmoil Shakes Wall Street as Investors Brace for Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank Fraud Scandal: Systemic Safeguards Affirmed by RBI

IDFC First Bank Fraud Scandal: Systemic Safeguards Affirmed by RBI

 India
3
European Solidarity Faces Hurdles Amid War Anniversary

European Solidarity Faces Hurdles Amid War Anniversary

 Belgium
4
Amazon Unveils Second Largest Asian Office in Karnataka

Amazon Unveils Second Largest Asian Office in Karnataka

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026