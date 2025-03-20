Trump Administration Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Venezuelan Deportations

Amid rising tensions, the Trump administration is under legal scrutiny for potentially defying a federal court order halting the deportation of Venezuelan migrants. The U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, ruling in Washington, D.C., warned of consequences if the administration violated his directive, which granted temporary relief to hundreds of Venezuelan migrants.

Boasberg questioned the administration's reliance on the state secrets doctrine to withhold details about deportation flights, suggesting skepticism that national security was at risk. This judicial order has led to a multifaceted legal dispute, with President Donald Trump calling for Boasberg's impeachment—an action criticized by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Judge Boasberg, appointed in 2011, is assessing whether the administration disobeyed his weekend order invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. Trump's calls for Boasberg's impeachment and the administration's defense against accusations of overreach highlight the broader implications of this unfolding legal and political saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)