White House vs. Federal Judges: A High-Stakes Legal Showdown
The White House criticizes 'activist' federal judges, calling for Supreme Court intervention as President Trump pressures judges who oppose his administration. Trump's demand for Judge Boasberg's impeachment provokes a response from Chief Justice Roberts, while legal experts warn of potential constitutional crisis due to escalating confrontation.
The White House has ramped up its rhetoric against 'activist' federal judges, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take charge as President Donald Trump and his team intensify their demands for action against judges opposing his policies.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced it is crucial for the Supreme Court to address judges who act 'erroneously' and in a partisan manner. Her statement followed Trump's call for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, which was promptly rebuffed by Chief Justice John Roberts, advocating appeals over impeachment.
Amid growing tensions, Trump's administration fears a constitutional crisis, as it awaits the Supreme Court's decision on contentious legal battles involving deportations and more, despite the judiciary's separable role under the U.S. Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
