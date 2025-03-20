Diplomatic Strain as China Executes Canadians Amidst Trade Tensions

In a severe diplomatic escalation, China has executed four Canadians in recent months, a move described as unprecedented by Canadian officials. Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly confirmed the executions, which were linked to drug-related charges, and she reiterated Canada's consistent appeals for clemency in such cases.

The Chinese embassy, noting its lack of recognition for dual citizenship, justified the executions by citing solid evidence of drug crimes. Meanwhile, Canada continues to provide consular support to the families of the executed, while refraining from disclosing their identities as per their request.

This situation is further complicated by ongoing trade tensions. After Canada's duties on Chinese imports, China retaliated with tariffs on Canadian goods. Relations have been fraught since Canada's 2018 arrest of a Huawei executive, an act China claimed was politically motivated, fueling a broader discourse on 'hostage politics'.

