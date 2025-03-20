Left Menu

Georgetown Student's Deportation Sparks Outcry

The Trump administration detained Indian student Badar Khan Suri, accusing him of ties to Hamas. Suri, at Georgetown University, faces deportation amid civil rights groups' outcry against Trump's anti-critics measures. Suri's lawyer challenges the claims, asserting his academic focus on peace and conflict resolution.

20-03-2025
In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has detained an Indian student at Georgetown University, claiming he poses a threat to U.S. foreign policy. Lawyers for Badar Khan Suri, who was arrested on Monday in Virginia, have spoken out against the accusations and pending deportation.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security alleges that Suri has connections to the Palestinian militant group Hamas and has supported their propaganda. Despite these allegations, the DHS has not provided concrete evidence for these claims, which have been criticized by civil rights and immigrant advocacy groups.

Suri, a postdoctoral fellow specializing in peace and conflict studies, has been teaching at Georgetown's School of Foreign Service. His arrest has highlighted ongoing tensions over the Trump administration's stance against political critics, especially those involved in pro-Palestinian protests.

