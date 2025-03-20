Debate Over Dress Code in Lok Sabha: MPs' Slogan T-Shirts Spark Controversy
Lok Sabha was adjourned after several MPs wore slogan-bearing T-shirts, violating parliamentary dress codes. Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum by adhering to rules, asking MPs in violative attire to leave. The incident highlighted ongoing tensions and debates within parliamentary proceedings.
Updated: 20-03-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:34 IST
The Lok Sabha session faced an unexpected adjournment after Speaker Om Birla found several MPs sporting T-shirts with printed slogans, contravening established dress protocols.
Birla underscored the need for maintaining parliamentary dignity, insisting that members adhere to rules to preserve the House's honor.
The incident, involving DMK members opposing delimitation moves, has sparked renewed discussions on parliamentary decorum and attire regulations.
