Kerala Assembly Erupts Over ASHA and Anganwadi Workers' Protests

In the Kerala Assembly, heated debates emerged as the Opposition highlighted the prolonged protests by ASHA and Anganwadi workers. Accusations of government indifference to workers' hardships surfaced, countered by the state's explanation of financial contributions. With unresolved differences, the Opposition staged a walkout.

Updated: 20-03-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a heated session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the Opposition fervently addressed the ongoing protests by Anganwadi and ASHA workers. Highlighting their persistent month-long agitation, MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram made a case for an adjournment motion, criticizing the government's apparent neglect of these workers' grievances.

'Despite it being the International Day of Happiness, ASHA and Anganwadi workers remain ignored by the government, driving them into despair,' Kanthapuram alleged. He accused the state of turning a blind eye to the hardships faced by these women, who protest amidst harsh weather conditions, while readily distributing resources to others.

In defense, Minister P. Rajeev detailed the financial commitments made by the Kerala government, noting their substantial contribution to the workers' wages, urging patience for pending payments. Despite the minister's justifications, oppositional forces, led by VD Satheesan, insisted that their genuine concerns remain unaddressed, culminating in a decisive walkout.

