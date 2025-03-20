Political Turmoil as Farmers' Protests Ignite Criticism Against Government

Congressman Imran Masood expressed discontent on Thursday with the central government's priorities, arguing that while farmers are struggling and youths feel disillusioned, the administration remains distracted by historical debates. Masood urged a shift in focus towards immediate issues impacting farmers and the younger population.

In Punjab, former Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal vociferously opposed the Aam Aadmi Party government's handling of farmers' protests. Badal criticized the arrest of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, demanding their immediate release and accusing the state government of neglecting demands for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops, despite previous promises.

The situation intensified as Indian Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait condemned the recent arrest of farmers, questioning the government's commitment to genuine negotiations. The police's removal of protestors from key border sites has raised concerns over the administration's approach to ongoing farmer grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)