Left Menu

Political Turmoil as Farmers' Protests Ignite Criticism Against Government

Amid escalating tensions, Congress MP Imran Masood and other leaders criticize the government's focus on historical issues while farmers struggle. Protests in Punjab intensify as politicians condemn arrests and urge dialogue. Arrests at the Shambhu border fuel demands for legal guarantees on Minimum Support Price (MSP) policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:25 IST
Political Turmoil as Farmers' Protests Ignite Criticism Against Government
Congress MP Imran Masood. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congressman Imran Masood expressed discontent on Thursday with the central government's priorities, arguing that while farmers are struggling and youths feel disillusioned, the administration remains distracted by historical debates. Masood urged a shift in focus towards immediate issues impacting farmers and the younger population.

In Punjab, former Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal vociferously opposed the Aam Aadmi Party government's handling of farmers' protests. Badal criticized the arrest of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, demanding their immediate release and accusing the state government of neglecting demands for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops, despite previous promises.

The situation intensified as Indian Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait condemned the recent arrest of farmers, questioning the government's commitment to genuine negotiations. The police's removal of protestors from key border sites has raised concerns over the administration's approach to ongoing farmer grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025