Sudan's Political Tensions Flare as Kiir Sacks Governor

A political rift in South Sudan intensifies as President Salva Kiir dismisses Upper Nile's governor amid escalating violence between government forces and ethnic militia. Tensions persist between Kiir and his rival Riek Machar, threatening the fragile peace established post-civil war. The United Nations warns of possible conflict relapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:04 IST
The escalating political confrontation in South Sudan reached a critical stage as President Salva Kiir dismissed the northeastern Upper Nile state governor. This move follows intensified clashes between government forces and an ethnic militia accused of aligning with First Vice President Riek Machar.

In retaliation, Kiir's government detained numerous officials from Machar's SPLM-IO party, including the petroleum minister. The rising tensions threaten to push the nation back into conflict, despite a 2018 peace agreement that ended a devastating civil war.

Kiir's decision to replace Governor James Odhok Oyay with James Koang Chuol, a lieutenant general from Nasir, has sparked further outrage within SPLM-IO, already protesting the arrests. The United Nations has raised alarms over the displacement of 50,000 people due to renewed hostilities in Nasir.

