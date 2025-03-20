Congress Stages 'Kumbhakaran' Protest Against BJP in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Congress launched a unique protest against the ruling BJP government, criticizing its failure to address various scams and governance issues in the state. An MLA dramatically dressed as Kumbhakaran, a character known for his profound sleep, illustrating the government's alleged negligence.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar spearheaded the protest at Mahatma Gandhi's statue within the legislative complex, where Congress MLAs played the flute in a symbolic gesture to 'wake up' the government. MLA Dinesh Jain portrayed Kumbhakaran in this theatrical demonstration.

Singhar cited multiple scams, including those in nursing, transport, and patwari sectors, as evidence of the government's complacency. Meanwhile, State Minister Vishvas Sarang rebuffed the protest, accusing Congress of seeking media attention rather than engaging in constructive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)