Congress Stages 'Kumbhakaran' Protest Against BJP in Madhya Pradesh
The Madhya Pradesh Congress staged a protest against the BJP government, accusing it of corruption and inaction. An MLA dressed as the Ramayana's Kumbhakaran to symbolize government indifference. The protest highlighted multiple scams and the issues affecting youths and farmers in the state.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh Congress launched a unique protest against the ruling BJP government, criticizing its failure to address various scams and governance issues in the state. An MLA dramatically dressed as Kumbhakaran, a character known for his profound sleep, illustrating the government's alleged negligence.
Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar spearheaded the protest at Mahatma Gandhi's statue within the legislative complex, where Congress MLAs played the flute in a symbolic gesture to 'wake up' the government. MLA Dinesh Jain portrayed Kumbhakaran in this theatrical demonstration.
Singhar cited multiple scams, including those in nursing, transport, and patwari sectors, as evidence of the government's complacency. Meanwhile, State Minister Vishvas Sarang rebuffed the protest, accusing Congress of seeking media attention rather than engaging in constructive dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Allegations of Corruption in Jammu and Kashmir's Jal Jeevan Mission Spark Demand for Investigation
Eskom and Law Enforcement Intensify Crackdown on Corruption and Theft
Courts must not hesitate in refusing liberty to ensure corruption free society: SC
Serbian Female Students Lead Charge Against Corruption
Odisha Transport Official Arrested in Major Corruption Bust