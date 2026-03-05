Former Russian Deputy Defence Minister Charged with Corruption

In a significant development, Russian authorities have charged Ruslan Tsalikov, a former deputy defence minister, with corruption. According to the state Investigative Committee, Tsalikov faces allegations of embezzlement, money laundering, and accepting bribes.

Tsalikov's tenure as first deputy defence minister spanned from 2015 to 2024. His alleged involvement in corruption comes amid a wider crackdown within the military, which has seen numerous high-profile arrests, including that of another former deputy minister, Timur Ivanov, who received a 13-year prison sentence in July 2025.

Both Tsalikov and Ivanov served under Sergei Shoigu, a trusted aide of President Vladimir Putin. In a political reshuffle in 2024, Shoigu was succeeded as defence minister and subsequently appointed as the secretary of Russia's powerful Security Council.

