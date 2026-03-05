Mexico's Expanding Fuel Smuggling Investigations: Cartels and Corruption at Ports

Mexico is ramping up its investigation into fuel smuggling at ports, a move spotlighted by a 2025 Reuters exposé on cartel-related fuel crimes. A government document reviewed by the agency indicates extensive scrutiny by the anti-corruption ministry over operations in the ports of Guaymas, Tampico, and Ensenada, as well as the Navy and customs agency.

Previously disclosed probes had already identified smuggling networks at the Port of Tampico, leading to the arrest of 14 individuals, including customs and Navy personnel. This info comes as a response to the National Action Party's (PAN) questions about potential agency corruption fostering these illegal activities.

The smuggling operations involve falsifying documentation for fuel imports, allowing cartels to evade substantial taxes. The scale of these activities marks fuel smuggling as the second-largest income source for Mexican cartels, trailing only narcotics, highlighting serious economic and law enforcement challenges.

