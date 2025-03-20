Farmers Unite Against Government Actions Amidst Rising Tensions in Punjab and Haryana

Farmers from organizations such as the All India Kisan Sabha and Bharatiya Kisan Union held a protest march to the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Karnal on Thursday. The protest, driven by urgent agricultural demands, attracted significant participation as farmers voiced their grievances.

On Wednesday, Punjab Police cleared farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, removing temporary protest structures. Several prominent farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast, and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher, were detained by police. Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated the action aimed at reopening the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

In an interview with ANI, Cheema suggested farmers direct their protests at the Central government, indicating Delhi as a viable protest site. Tensions escalated as Haryana Police increased security at the Shambhu Border, dismantling concrete barricades. Former Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal criticized the Punjab government's handling of the situation, calling for the release of detained farmers and accusing the AAP government of neglecting their commitments, including the promise of a legal MSP guarantee for crops.

Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi met with protesting Congress MPs in Parliament, criticizing both Punjab and central governments for their role in the farmers' eviction. Prominent figures like Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa voiced their support for the farmers, decrying the lack of action on their demands.

