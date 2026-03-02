Left Menu

Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

A fire at Petroecuador's Esmeraldas oil refinery temporarily halted operations. The fire began in the SEVIA unit's charge pumps, which process vacuum residue. Petroecuador stated the blaze has been contained and poses no spreading risk. It is the second fire incident at the refinery this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 02-03-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 09:44 IST
Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

A fire erupted at Ecuador's largest oil refinery, Esmeraldas, putting operations on hold, according to Petroecuador, the state oil company. The fire occurred in the charge pumps of the SEVIA unit, responsible for processing vacuum residue to produce fuel oil.

With a processing capacity of 110,000 barrels per day, the refinery's disrupted operations created a temporary halt. However, officials stated that the blaze, visible in social media videos, was due to the combustion of spilled material and is under control, posing no risk of spreading.

This marks the second fire at the Esmeraldas refinery this year, although the cause of the current incident remains unspecified.

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike Disrupts Cyprus' Southern Coast

Drone Strike Disrupts Cyprus' Southern Coast

 Cyprus
2
Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

 Ecuador
3
Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

 Cyprus
4
Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

 Iran

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-skill workers gain, routine roles shrink as AI diffusion accelerates

Generative AI may be splitting society into cognitive winners and losers

Who do we trust more: Humans or AI?

Critical thinking at risk or reinforced? New evidence on AI in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026