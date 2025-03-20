Left Menu

Mark Carney Poised for Snap Federal Election Amid U.S.-Canada Tension

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to call a snap election for April 28, hoping to leverage the Liberal Party's recovery in polls. Planning to run against Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, Carney aims for a strong mandate amid tense U.S.-Canada relations. He has no previous election experience.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is reportedly preparing to announce a snap federal election for April 28, according to sources cited by the Globe and Mail.

Carney, who took over the Liberal leadership role recently, aims to capitalize on his party's surge in the polls following Liberal Party success and the resignation of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The election, initially set for October 20, is being advanced as Carney seeks a strong mandate during tense U.S.-Canada relations.

Carney, lacking prior political or election campaign experience, will challenge Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. The Conservatives had a significant poll lead before Trudeau's resignation due to declining personal approval. The Prime Minister's office has not commented on these developments outside business hours.

