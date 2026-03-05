Left Menu

US-Venezuela Talks: A New Era for Resource Control

US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum met with acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez to discuss plans for US involvement in Venezuela's resource industry. The move aims to counter China's influence and boost foreign investment. Rodríguez announced plans to overhaul mining laws to attract global companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 05-03-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 06:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum met with acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez on Wednesday, marking another step in the Trump administration's strategy to influence Venezuela's natural resource sector. The talks signify a push for US control over the South American country's valuable minerals.

During their meeting, Burgum and Rodríguez engaged with representatives from over two dozen US mining and minerals firms. This follows a broadened US energy agenda aimed at reducing dependency on Chinese mineral imports. Notably, Venezuela holds substantial reserves of essential minerals crucial for modern technologies.

Rodríguez revealed plans to introduce new mining legislation designed to attract foreign investment, enhancing social well-being in Venezuela. The legislation could transform the country's mining sector, offering investment prospects amid prevailing unsafe working conditions.

