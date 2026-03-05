Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Intel's Chipmaking Alliances

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and Republican Tom Cotton led a bipartisan group of lawmakers to raise national security concerns over Intel's testing of chipmaking tools from ACM Research. ACM's connections to China and its ties to sanctioned Chinese companies have alarmed lawmakers over potential information leaks.

Updated: 05-03-2026 06:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 06:25 IST
A bipartisan coalition, led by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and Republican Tom Cotton, has raised alarm over Intel's testing of semiconductor tools from ACM Research. The group expressed national security concerns, citing ACM's deep connections to China and its dealings with sanctioned Chinese companies.

Lawmakers fear that ACM's operations at Intel could expose sensitive U.S. technology, potentially benefiting Chinese military firms. In a letter to Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, the group questioned the company's ability to safeguard critical chipmaking processes from falling into Chinese hands.

Intel has responded, assuring that ACM tools do not play a role in its semiconductor production and that the company complies fully with U.S. regulations. This issue accentuates broader worries over China's growing influence in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

