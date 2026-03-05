U.S. Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Intel's Chipmaking Alliances

A bipartisan coalition, led by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and Republican Tom Cotton, has raised alarm over Intel's testing of semiconductor tools from ACM Research. The group expressed national security concerns, citing ACM's deep connections to China and its dealings with sanctioned Chinese companies.

Lawmakers fear that ACM's operations at Intel could expose sensitive U.S. technology, potentially benefiting Chinese military firms. In a letter to Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, the group questioned the company's ability to safeguard critical chipmaking processes from falling into Chinese hands.

Intel has responded, assuring that ACM tools do not play a role in its semiconductor production and that the company complies fully with U.S. regulations. This issue accentuates broader worries over China's growing influence in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

