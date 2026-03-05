China's Bold Steps Towards Financial Reform: A Billion-Dollar Strategy
China plans to enhance reform of state-owned financial enterprises and increase oversight on investors. A significant plan to recapitalize banks with 300 billion yuan ($43.50 billion) via special treasury bonds by 2026 is underway. The nation continues to tackle real estate and local government debt risks.
China is set to advance the reform of its state-owned financial enterprises, as outlined in a government report reviewed by Reuters on Thursday. This move includes intensifying oversight of investors, ensuring a more robust financial landscape.
In 2026, a notable influx of 300 billion yuan ($43.50 billion) from special treasury bonds will recapitalize state-owned banks, a strategy aimed at bolstering the economy.
Additionally, China will persist in addressing ongoing risks stemming from the real estate sector, local government debt, and small to mid-sized financial institutions, the report indicates.
