China's Bold Steps Towards Financial Reform: A Billion-Dollar Strategy

China is set to advance the reform of its state-owned financial enterprises, as outlined in a government report reviewed by Reuters on Thursday. This move includes intensifying oversight of investors, ensuring a more robust financial landscape.

In 2026, a notable influx of 300 billion yuan ($43.50 billion) from special treasury bonds will recapitalize state-owned banks, a strategy aimed at bolstering the economy.

Additionally, China will persist in addressing ongoing risks stemming from the real estate sector, local government debt, and small to mid-sized financial institutions, the report indicates.

