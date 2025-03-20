Left Menu

Security Forces Decimate Naxal Rebels in Major Bastar Offensive

In a significant strike against Naxals, security forces eliminated at least 30 CPI (Maoists) members in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region through two encounters. The operations, which resulted in the death of a police jawan, mark a decisive step in the government's mission to eradicate Naxalism by March next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:37 IST
Security Forces Decimate Naxal Rebels in Major Bastar Offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant blow to Naxal factions, security forces have successfully eliminated at least 30 members of the banned CPI (Maoists) organization in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The two unrelated encounters occurred on Thursday and involved intensive firefights, according to official sources.

Approximately 26 Naxalites were neutralized in Bijapur district, while a separate operation in Kanker resulted in the deaths of four Maoists, courtesy of a joint effort by the BSF and District Reserve Guard personnel. Tragically, the Bijapur encounter also claimed the life of a police jawan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the forces for their achievement in steering the nation towards a Naxal-free future, reiterating the government's zero tolerance for insurgency. Search operations are underway at both sites, with the attacks marking the demise of 113 Naxalites in the state this year alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025