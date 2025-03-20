Security Forces Decimate Naxal Rebels in Major Bastar Offensive

In a significant blow to Naxal factions, security forces have successfully eliminated at least 30 members of the banned CPI (Maoists) organization in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The two unrelated encounters occurred on Thursday and involved intensive firefights, according to official sources.

Approximately 26 Naxalites were neutralized in Bijapur district, while a separate operation in Kanker resulted in the deaths of four Maoists, courtesy of a joint effort by the BSF and District Reserve Guard personnel. Tragically, the Bijapur encounter also claimed the life of a police jawan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the forces for their achievement in steering the nation towards a Naxal-free future, reiterating the government's zero tolerance for insurgency. Search operations are underway at both sites, with the attacks marking the demise of 113 Naxalites in the state this year alone.

