Security vs. Accessibility: The Dilemma of BJP Legislator T Raja Singh

BJP legislator T Raja Singh has received a formal notice from city police, urging him to utilize the government-provided bulletproof vehicle and security personnel due to safety concerns. This directive comes amidst reports of the legislator receiving frequent threats.
Singh, representing Goshamahal, voiced his preference for using a two-wheeler to ensure accessibility to his constituents, arguing that a bulletproof car is impractical for the narrow lanes of his area. Despite acknowledging the notice, Singh remains firm on prioritizing public access over heightened security measures.
In a related issue, Singh criticized the police's decision to reject his gun license application, calling out what he perceives as systemic hypocrisy, as others with legal issues have been granted such licenses. This highlights Singh's ongoing tension with law enforcement over his security arrangements.
