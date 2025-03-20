BJP Enforces Whip for Union Budget Passage Amidst Controversial Allocations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday directed all its Lok Sabha Members of Parliament to ensure their presence for the approval of the Union Budget 2025-26. In a three-line whip, the party emphasized the need for complete attendance to support the government's stand on passing various demands for grants.

This move comes as the government has decided to employ the 'guillotine' tactic to expedite the budget's approval, a procedure often used when the opposition stalls progress. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2025-26 budget on February 1, unveiling significant reforms and relief measures.

The budget promises significant relief for the salaried class by exempting incomes up to Rs 12.75 lakh from tax to boost savings and consumption, alongside focusing on agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports. Criticism has erupted over perceived biases favoring Bihar, especially with looming local elections, as Congress accuses the central government of neglecting ally states like Andhra Pradesh, despite significant Bihar-focused projects being announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)