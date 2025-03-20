Left Menu

Political Storm in Bengal: Speaker Faces BJP's Wrath

The BJP legislators in West Bengal accused Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee of partiality, waving black flags and staging a walkout demanding his resignation. They protested by tearing documents and burning an effigy outside the assembly, criticizing his treatment of opposition voices.

Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:29 IST
  • India

In West Bengal's assembly, a political tempest erupted as BJP legislators charged Speaker Biman Banerjee with partiality, demanding his resignation in a boisterous protest. Waving black flags and raising slogans, the opposition staged a high-decibel walkout from the house, accusing the Speaker of undermining democratic norms.

Despite the clamor, the Appropriation Bill discussion proceeded amidst torn documents and chaos. The BJP's grievances intensified as they alleged harassment during a visit to Baruipur led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, provoking further dissent outside the assembly with effigy-burning expressions of discontent.

In response, Speaker Banerjee dismissed the protests, emphasizing his adherence to procedural rules and expressing a desire for constructive participation in assembly debates. He humorously reflected on the effigy burning, questioning the motives behind the BJP's fiery demonstration against perceived partiality.

