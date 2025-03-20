Left Menu

American Hostage Freed in US-Taliban Agreement

George Glezmann, an American kidnapped by the Taliban in 2022, has been released after negotiations involving US and Qatari diplomats. His release, unlike previous exchanges, did not involve a prisoner trade and is seen as a gesture towards mending US-Afghan relations post-US withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:59 IST
American Hostage Freed in US-Taliban Agreement
  • Country:
  • United States

An American who was captured by the Taliban over two years ago in Afghanistan has been freed, US authorities confirmed. George Glezmann, an airline mechanic hailing from Atlanta, becomes the third American to be released by the Taliban this year.

The negotiations for Glezmann's release were facilitated by US and Qatari officials. This development is part of ongoing efforts to normalize relations between the US and Afghanistan, following the chaotic US exit from the region in 2021. Critics note that most countries continue to withhold recognition of the Taliban's governance.

Unlike previous exchanges, the US conceded no prisoners to secure his release, which officials describe as a goodwill gesture. There remain complex dynamics in negotiations, with former President Biden having considered further prisoner exchanges, contingent on the Taliban releasing additional American detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025