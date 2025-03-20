American Hostage Freed in US-Taliban Agreement

An American who was captured by the Taliban over two years ago in Afghanistan has been freed, US authorities confirmed. George Glezmann, an airline mechanic hailing from Atlanta, becomes the third American to be released by the Taliban this year.

The negotiations for Glezmann's release were facilitated by US and Qatari officials. This development is part of ongoing efforts to normalize relations between the US and Afghanistan, following the chaotic US exit from the region in 2021. Critics note that most countries continue to withhold recognition of the Taliban's governance.

Unlike previous exchanges, the US conceded no prisoners to secure his release, which officials describe as a goodwill gesture. There remain complex dynamics in negotiations, with former President Biden having considered further prisoner exchanges, contingent on the Taliban releasing additional American detainees.

