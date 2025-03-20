Congress Accuses BJP of Stifling Democracy

The Congress party has launched a scathing critique of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of 'murdering' parliamentary democracy. The accusation centers around the BJP's alleged tendency to disrupt parliamentary proceedings over trivial issues.

In a recent social media post, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal demanded that the BJP address pressing matters such as the mounting economic crisis, increasing social tensions, and the perceived collapse of the welfare state. Venugopal criticized the government for allegedly avoiding difficult questions and avoiding discussions on important ministry affairs.

This political friction unfolded as both houses of Parliament were adjourned due to protests over DMK members wearing slogan-bearing T-shirts in the parliamentary sessions, leading to yet another day of halted proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)