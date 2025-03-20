Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Stifling Democracy

The Congress has accused the BJP of undermining parliamentary democracy by frequently disrupting sessions over minor issues and avoiding accountability for its governance failures. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal emphasized the need for BJP to address economic crises, social tensions, and welfare state issues, urging parliamentary discussions instead of disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:48 IST
Congress Accuses BJP of Stifling Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a scathing critique of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of 'murdering' parliamentary democracy. The accusation centers around the BJP's alleged tendency to disrupt parliamentary proceedings over trivial issues.

In a recent social media post, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal demanded that the BJP address pressing matters such as the mounting economic crisis, increasing social tensions, and the perceived collapse of the welfare state. Venugopal criticized the government for allegedly avoiding difficult questions and avoiding discussions on important ministry affairs.

This political friction unfolded as both houses of Parliament were adjourned due to protests over DMK members wearing slogan-bearing T-shirts in the parliamentary sessions, leading to yet another day of halted proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025