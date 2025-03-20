Left Menu

Punjab Police Clear Protesting Farmers to Reopen Blocked Borders

Punjab Police removed farmers protesting at the Khanauri Border. Deputy Inspector General Mandeep Singh Sidhu reported progress in clearing the area, emphasizing that tractors and trolleys were relocated. Farmers previously protested against border closures, but the Aam Aadmi Government defended the actions taken to reopen them.

Updated: 20-03-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:40 IST
DIG Patiala Range Mandeep Singh Sidhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Significant progress has been reported by the Punjab Police in clearing the Khanauri Border after the removal of protesting farmers. Deputy Inspector General Mandeep Singh Sidhu stated that movable items such as tractors and trolleys are being relocated three kilometers from the border, as a measure to restore normalcy in the region.

Smooth cooperation from the farmers has been highlighted during this operation. Authorities are ensuring that the detained individuals are treated with care, as articulated by DIG Sidhu. He further explained that movable equipment would be returned to their owners upon identity verification, reflecting coordinated efforts to manage the situation efficiently.

Earlier, groups like the All India Kisan Sabha and Bharatiya Kisan Union organized protests at the residence of Haryana's Chief Minister, following the police's action against protestors at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu and Khanauri Borders. The Aam Aadmi Party defended its decision to dismantle temporary structures and urged farmers to protest in Delhi, citing that the issues raised pertain to the Central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

