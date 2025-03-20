Tensions Rise in West Bengal Assembly as Speaker Faces BJP Protests

BJP legislators disrupted proceedings in the West Bengal Assembly, accusing Speaker Biman Banerjee of favoritism. They staged protests, waving black flags and even burning an effigy of the Speaker, demanding his resignation.

Banerjee refuted the claims, asserting his commitment to impartiality and criticizing the BJP for attempting to defy legislative norms. Despite the disruption, the Assembly continued with its business, focusing on the Appropriation Bill amidst the chaos.

The protest stemmed from an incident in Baruipur, Banerjee's constituency, where BJP legislators were allegedly shown black flags. The Speaker expressed regret over their walkout, noting the absence of discourse critical to the Assembly's function.

