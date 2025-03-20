Left Menu

Farmers' Rights Under Siege: Badal Calls for Unity Against AAP's Alleged Suppression

Sukhbir Singh Badal urges Shiromani Akali Dal members to support farmers against the perceived suppression by AAP in Punjab. He criticizes the arrests of farmer leaders following dialogue meetings and accuses the AAP government of reneging on its promises, alleging they are influenced by Arvind Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:58 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal Leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has called on his party affiliates to support farmers, denouncing the AAP government's alleged crackdown on their democratic movements.

In an emphatic statement, Badal highlighted the unprecedented arrest of farmer leaders after being invited for talks by the government, accusing AAP of retracting from engaging with farmers.

The SAD leader also criticized AAP for allegedly acting under Arvind Kejriwal's directives while urging party members to bolster support for Punjab's farmers, who have faced eviction and suppression at protest sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

