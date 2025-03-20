Farmers' Rights Under Siege: Badal Calls for Unity Against AAP's Alleged Suppression

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal Leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has called on his party affiliates to support farmers, denouncing the AAP government's alleged crackdown on their democratic movements.

In an emphatic statement, Badal highlighted the unprecedented arrest of farmer leaders after being invited for talks by the government, accusing AAP of retracting from engaging with farmers.

The SAD leader also criticized AAP for allegedly acting under Arvind Kejriwal's directives while urging party members to bolster support for Punjab's farmers, who have faced eviction and suppression at protest sites.

