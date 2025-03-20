Left Menu

Accusations of Neglect: Minority Welfare in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader Amzad Basha has criticized the Andhra Pradesh government for allegedly neglecting minority welfare, specifically for Haj pilgrims. He accuses the current administration of failing to renew the embarkation facility at Gannavaram Airport and not reimbursing increased travel costs, initiated by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kadapa | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader Amzad Basha has leveled serious accusations against the Andhra Pradesh government, claiming it has neglected minorities and halted welfare measures for Haj pilgrims. He specifically pointed to the government's failure to renew the embarkation facility at Gannavaram Airport, a move originally implemented through the efforts of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Basha highlighted that under Reddy's administration, Gannavaram Airport became an approved embarkation point, sparing pilgrims from having to travel to Hyderabad. He drew attention to a rise in flight costs originating from Gannavaram compared to Hyderabad, a burden Reddy had pledged to ease by reimbursing pilgrims for the difference.

Addressing a press conference, Basha accused the current state administration of not fulfilling last year's reimbursements and failing to challenge the exclusion of Gannavaram from the embarkation list. He further criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting minority welfare, noting unfulfilled promises like the 'shaadi tohfa' scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

