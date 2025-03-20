Political Showdown: Opposition Defiant in Face of Imamoglu's Detention
Turkey's opposition vows to support detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu as their presidential candidate, despite legal challenges and government attempts to replace him with a trustee. Opposition leader Ozgur Ozel asserts any candidate from their party can defeat President Erdogan, amid accusations of the government orchestrating political interference.
In a bold defiance against current Turkish leadership, opposition forces rally around Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, despite legal pressures threatening to sideline him from presidential candidacy. The main opposition Republican People's Party sees any government move to bar Imamoglu as an opportunity to galvanize their support base.
Ozgur Ozel, the Republican People's Party chairman, insists their candidate's detention won't deter their path to the presidency, even if President Erdogan plans to appoint a party trustee. Critics claim Imamoglu's legal issues are politically motivated, a sentiment echoed by nation-wide protests.
As political tensions mount, the opposition warns of escalating democratic protests in support of Imamoglu, who represents the most significant electoral threat to Erdogan's long-standing rule. Undeterred by accusations and arrests, the opposition remains optimistic about their prospects in the upcoming election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
