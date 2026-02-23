Left Menu

Vijay Launches Strong Attack on Tamil Nadu Government, Calls for 'Miracle Election'

Actor-turned-politician Vijay criticizes Tamil Nadu's DMK-led government as a 'fake model' and 'stand-up comedy.' At a Vellore rally, he declared the political battle as between his party TVK and DMK. Urging support for TVK's 'whistle' symbol, Vijay pledged personal outreach after forming the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:50 IST
TVK chief Vijay (Photo: TVK) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at a public rally in Vellore, actor-turned-politician Vijay launched a scathing critique of the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) led Tamil Nadu government. He accused the administration of propagating a 'fake model' and mocked its performance as comparable to 'stand-up comedy.'

Vijay, who now leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazagham (TVK), claimed that the true political battle in the state is between TVK and DMK. Drawing from history, he invoked a famous remark by former Assam Chief Minister DK Baroah, paraphrasing it to assert, 'Tamil Nadu is Vijay, Vijay is Tamil Nadu.'

Addressing the electorate, Vijay implored them to vote for TVK's 'whistle' symbol, promising that his administration would personally connect with every citizen. He accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of making 'fake promises' and assured voters that TVK's victory would mark the beginning of a new chapter for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

