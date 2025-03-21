Kirsty Coventry Shatters Glass Ceiling as First Female IOC President

In a landmark decision, Kirsty Coventry broke barriers to become the first female and African president of the International Olympic Committee on Thursday. Hailing from Zimbabwe, the swimming icon replaces Thomas Bach and promises to usher in a new era for the Games, emphasizing diversity and inclusive leadership.

Coventry's victory was decisive, winning a majority of 49 out of 97 votes. Her leadership credentials were reinforced by her Olympic success and long-standing involvement in sports governance. As she steps into this pivotal role, she plans to unite diverse voices to shape the future of the IOC.

Despite her broad popularity, Coventry's link to Zimbabwe's government raises concerns amid sanctions on the nation. Nonetheless, she is determined to focus on athlete rights, sustainability, and sport participation in Africa. Her tenure will be closely watched as she navigates the intricate world of global sports politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)