U.S.-Venezuela Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Repatriation Flights

A diplomatic row has erupted between the United States and Venezuela over repatriation flights for deported Venezuelans. The U.S. government has denied claims by Venezuela that such flights via Mexico are ongoing, contradicting the arrival of a plane carrying 311 deportees in Caracas.

U.S. authorities accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of spreading false information about the flights, prompting the Western Hemisphere office to demand that Maduro schedule regular repatriations. The United States recently deported over 200 Venezuelans to El Salvador, all alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Venezuela remains eager to resume direct flights from the United States, with Congress chief Jorge Rodriguez blaming U.S. officials for hindering progress. This diplomatic friction underscores persistent disputes, as Venezuela claims cooperation with Mexico while seeking to restore standard travel routes.

