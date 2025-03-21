BJP Office Closure on Androth Island Sparks Speculations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surprisingly closed its party unit office on Androth Island in Lakshadweep. Senior leaders, on a visit to Kavaratti, confirmed that the closure took place on March 1, following orders from state president KN Kasmikoya.

While the reason behind shutting the office remains undisclosed, the move has left local party workers in a state of uncertainty as they await further instructions from their leaders. Androth Island holds significant political importance in Lakshadweep, being a central hub for political strategy and operations.

In January, KN Kasmikoya secured a second term as the president of the BJP's Lakshadweep unit in an uncontested election. The process was overseen by a central team comprising former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. Kasmikoya's unopposed victory highlights his tight grip on the leadership position and reflects the party's unity in the region.

Kasmikoya's extensive experience, previously serving as a Sub-Divisional Officer and district panchayat member, bodes well for BJP's strategic growth. Meanwhile, Advocate PM Mohammed Salih has been appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha State President, indicating a push towards a youth-centered approach in addressing local developmental challenges.

