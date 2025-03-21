Left Menu

Tension Erupts in Karnataka Assembly Over Honey Trap Allegations

Karnataka's Assembly witnessed chaos as allegations of a honey trap attempt on Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna surfaced. BJP legislators, demanding a probe, disrupted proceedings with loud slogans. CM Siddaramaiah assured an inquiry, emphasizing no protection for the guilty. A high-level investigation is underway to address the serious claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:35 IST
Tension Erupts in Karnataka Assembly Over Honey Trap Allegations
Opposition member hold CDs claiming 'Honey Trap' proof in Karnataka Assembly (Photo/DD Chandana). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Assembly descended into disorder on Friday when allegations emerged about a honey trap attempt on Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna. BJP legislators, in a boisterous display, demanded accountability and brandished CDs they claimed contained evidence of the alleged trap.

BJP Leader of Opposition R Ashoka highlighted the gravity of the situation, describing it as a conspiracy against legislators. In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pledged his government's commitment to investigating the matter, stating that no individual involved in the honey trap would be shielded from legal consequences.

The demand for a judicial inquiry was met with the CM's reassurance of an ongoing inquiry led by Home Minister G Parmeshwara. Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar emphasized the seriousness of such exploitation attempts, urging that proper legal measures be enforced should a formal complaint be filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025