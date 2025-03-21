Tension Erupts in Karnataka Assembly Over Honey Trap Allegations

The Karnataka Assembly descended into disorder on Friday when allegations emerged about a honey trap attempt on Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna. BJP legislators, in a boisterous display, demanded accountability and brandished CDs they claimed contained evidence of the alleged trap.

BJP Leader of Opposition R Ashoka highlighted the gravity of the situation, describing it as a conspiracy against legislators. In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pledged his government's commitment to investigating the matter, stating that no individual involved in the honey trap would be shielded from legal consequences.

The demand for a judicial inquiry was met with the CM's reassurance of an ongoing inquiry led by Home Minister G Parmeshwara. Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar emphasized the seriousness of such exploitation attempts, urging that proper legal measures be enforced should a formal complaint be filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)