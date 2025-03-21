Left Menu

New Dawn in Pakistan-India Relations on the Horizon

The possibility of improved Pakistan-India relations arises from enhanced mutual understanding and addressing longstanding issues such as the Kashmir conflict. Despite recent tensions and diplomatic strains, Pakistani Charge d'Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich emphasizes the importance of diplomacy and peaceful coexistence for regional stability and prosperity.

Updated: 21-03-2025 11:15 IST
New Dawn in Pakistan-India Relations on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, has proposed a potential revival in Pakistan-India relations by focusing on mutual understanding and tackling persistent issues, including the Kashmir situation.

His comments followed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion on a podcast about futile past peace attempts that were met with hostility.

The geopolitical climate remains tense, with no formal bilateral talks held for over eight years, though engagements occur in multilateral forums.

