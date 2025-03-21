New Dawn in Pakistan-India Relations on the Horizon

Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, has proposed a potential revival in Pakistan-India relations by focusing on mutual understanding and tackling persistent issues, including the Kashmir situation.

His comments followed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion on a podcast about futile past peace attempts that were met with hostility.

The geopolitical climate remains tense, with no formal bilateral talks held for over eight years, though engagements occur in multilateral forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)