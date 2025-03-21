Left Menu

BRS Protests Over Telangana's Loan Mismanagement and Farmer Woes

K Kavitha of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi led a protest against the Telangana government, accusing them of misleading the public over a massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore loan. She also criticized their handling of water resources, highlighting issues faced by farmers, including drought and water scarcity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:23 IST
BRS Protests Over Telangana's Loan Mismanagement and Farmer Woes
BRS leaders protest at Telangana Legislative Council. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by MLC K Kavitha, staged a protest against the Telangana government's recent financial decisions, spotlighting a staggering Rs 1.5 lakh crore loan taken over 15 months.

Kavitha accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of deceiving the public by falsely claiming this loan was used to settle the debts of the previous government under K Chandrashekar Rao. She demanded that the government issue a detailed white paper on the financial activities of the past months to ensure transparency.

Amidst these financial complaints, Kavitha also drew attention to the administration's failure to effectively manage the state's water resources, which has left farmers struggling with drought and water scarcity. Criticizing the government's inefficiency, she mentioned water diversion to Andhra Pradesh and refuted claims blaming current weather conditions for the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025