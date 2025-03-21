BRS Protests Over Telangana's Loan Mismanagement and Farmer Woes
K Kavitha of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi led a protest against the Telangana government, accusing them of misleading the public over a massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore loan. She also criticized their handling of water resources, highlighting issues faced by farmers, including drought and water scarcity.
- Country:
- India
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by MLC K Kavitha, staged a protest against the Telangana government's recent financial decisions, spotlighting a staggering Rs 1.5 lakh crore loan taken over 15 months.
Kavitha accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of deceiving the public by falsely claiming this loan was used to settle the debts of the previous government under K Chandrashekar Rao. She demanded that the government issue a detailed white paper on the financial activities of the past months to ensure transparency.
Amidst these financial complaints, Kavitha also drew attention to the administration's failure to effectively manage the state's water resources, which has left farmers struggling with drought and water scarcity. Criticizing the government's inefficiency, she mentioned water diversion to Andhra Pradesh and refuted claims blaming current weather conditions for the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bayern's Harry Kane ends 4-game scoring drought with 2 goals against Leverkusen
'Bear with me', Trump says as both farmers, consumers brace for tariff effects
EU charges dozens of Greek livestock farmers with fraud
AAP govt should give relief to Punjab farmers, purchase their crops at MSP: Haryana CM Saini
FEATURE-Zimbabwean farmers face crop-munching armyworm after drought