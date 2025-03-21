BRS Protests Over Telangana's Loan Mismanagement and Farmer Woes

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by MLC K Kavitha, staged a protest against the Telangana government's recent financial decisions, spotlighting a staggering Rs 1.5 lakh crore loan taken over 15 months.

Kavitha accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of deceiving the public by falsely claiming this loan was used to settle the debts of the previous government under K Chandrashekar Rao. She demanded that the government issue a detailed white paper on the financial activities of the past months to ensure transparency.

Amidst these financial complaints, Kavitha also drew attention to the administration's failure to effectively manage the state's water resources, which has left farmers struggling with drought and water scarcity. Criticizing the government's inefficiency, she mentioned water diversion to Andhra Pradesh and refuted claims blaming current weather conditions for the crisis.

