Tunisian Political Turmoil: Leadership Changes Amid Crisis

In a surprising political move, Tunisian President Kais Saied has sacked Prime Minister Kamel Maddouri, appointing Sara Zaafarani as his successor. This marks the third change in leadership in less than two years, highlighting the country's ongoing political instability.

Zaafarani, an experienced engineer and former minister of Equipment and Housing, steps into the role amid a faltering economy and growing pressure from a migrant influx from sub-Saharan Africa. Economic growth has stalled at just 1.4% in the past year, leading to shortages of essential commodities like sugar, rice, and coffee.

As Tunisia grapples with these challenges, President Saied faces criticism for his administration's actions, including accusations of inciting racial tensions and seizing power through controversial means. The opposition has labeled Saied's consolidation of power in 2021 as a coup, raising further concerns about the country's democratic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)