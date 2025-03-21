Tunisian Political Turmoil: Leadership Changes Amid Crisis
Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed Prime Minister Kamel Maddouri, appointing Sara Zaafarani as the new prime minister amidst economic woes and increasing migrant issues. This change comes as Tunisia struggles with low economic growth and a severe public finance crisis, alongside criticism for its handling of a migrant influx.
In a surprising political move, Tunisian President Kais Saied has sacked Prime Minister Kamel Maddouri, appointing Sara Zaafarani as his successor. This marks the third change in leadership in less than two years, highlighting the country's ongoing political instability.
Zaafarani, an experienced engineer and former minister of Equipment and Housing, steps into the role amid a faltering economy and growing pressure from a migrant influx from sub-Saharan Africa. Economic growth has stalled at just 1.4% in the past year, leading to shortages of essential commodities like sugar, rice, and coffee.
As Tunisia grapples with these challenges, President Saied faces criticism for his administration's actions, including accusations of inciting racial tensions and seizing power through controversial means. The opposition has labeled Saied's consolidation of power in 2021 as a coup, raising further concerns about the country's democratic future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in the English Channel: Migrant Crisis Intensifies
Eviction Drama at Gaite Lyrique: Migrant Crisis Unfolds in Paris
Paris Theatre Standoff: The Migrant Crisis Behind Gaite Lyrique's Curtains
Tragic Mediterranean Migrant Crisis: Search Continues
Tragedy in the Mediterranean: Migrant Crisis Persists