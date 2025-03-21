Left Menu

Tunisian Political Turmoil: Leadership Changes Amid Crisis

Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed Prime Minister Kamel Maddouri, appointing Sara Zaafarani as the new prime minister amidst economic woes and increasing migrant issues. This change comes as Tunisia struggles with low economic growth and a severe public finance crisis, alongside criticism for its handling of a migrant influx.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:29 IST
Tunisian Political Turmoil: Leadership Changes Amid Crisis
Tunisian President

In a surprising political move, Tunisian President Kais Saied has sacked Prime Minister Kamel Maddouri, appointing Sara Zaafarani as his successor. This marks the third change in leadership in less than two years, highlighting the country's ongoing political instability.

Zaafarani, an experienced engineer and former minister of Equipment and Housing, steps into the role amid a faltering economy and growing pressure from a migrant influx from sub-Saharan Africa. Economic growth has stalled at just 1.4% in the past year, leading to shortages of essential commodities like sugar, rice, and coffee.

As Tunisia grapples with these challenges, President Saied faces criticism for his administration's actions, including accusations of inciting racial tensions and seizing power through controversial means. The opposition has labeled Saied's consolidation of power in 2021 as a coup, raising further concerns about the country's democratic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

