South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment Motion Against Acting President Choi Sang-mok

South Korea is witnessing heightened political tension as opposition parties, primarily the Democratic Party, have initiated a motion to impeach the acting President, Choi Sang-mok. This action marks an escalation in the existing political conflict following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over a controversial martial law declaration in December.

Choi, serving as finance minister and acting president, has faced criticism from the opposition for his veto power usage and delay in appointing a liberal-leaning Constitutional Court justice previously approved by parliament. The constitutional court is currently reviewing Yoon's impeachment, and its decision could either remove Yoon permanently or reinstate him, thereby influencing the country's political landscape significantly.

The Democratic Party, aware of public and parliamentary fatigue over multiple impeachment motions, aims for an early election amid mounting public dissatisfaction with Yoon's administration. Recent polls indicate significant public support for Yoon's permanent removal, although political tensions are mounting as the opposition also addresses the potential return of impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

