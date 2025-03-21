Heroic Sacrifice: Honoring DRG Jawan Raju Oyam's Legacy Against Naxal Menace
Police personnel paid tribute to Raju Oyam, a District Reserve Guard jawan, who lost his life during an encounter with Naxals. Despite previously being associated with Maoists, Oyam had significantly contributed to successful anti-Naxal operations. Recent encounters highlight progress in combating Naxal presence in Chhattisgarh.
In a solemn ceremony, police personnel on Friday paid tribute to Raju Oyam, a valiant District Reserve Guard jawan who made the ultimate sacrifice during a fierce encounter with Naxals in the Bijapur-Dantewada region. Inspector General P. Sundarraj praised Oyam's dedication, highlighting his significant role in many successful anti-Naxal operations.
Once associated with the Maoist organization, Oyam turned his life around in 2020, opting to join the mainstream and fight against the very forces he once supported. His brave actions resulted in the demise of 26 Naxals, although at great personal cost, leaving a legacy of heroism and duty.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the efforts of the security forces, reiterating the government's commitment to eradicate Naxal influence by March 2026. Shah emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards non-surrendering Naxalites, reflecting the administration's unwavering determination to achieve a 'Naxal-free' India.
