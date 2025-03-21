Contentious ASHA Workers' Protest: Kerala's Political Tug-of-War

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has accused the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala of ignoring a protest led by ASHA workers. The workers have been demanding retirement benefits and higher honorarium outside the Secretariat for 40 days.

State Excise Minister M B Rajesh criticized the protest, asserting it was politically motivated and blaming the protestors' rigidity for the breakdown in talks. He highlighted the state's efforts to increase ASHA workers' honorarium from Rs 1,000 in 2016 to Rs 7,000 by December 2023.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan emphasized the justified demands of the protestors, claiming the state government continues to disregard them. Meanwhile, the central government refuted state claims that it withheld funds under the National Health Mission due to the absence of a utilization certificate from Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)