Tehran Denies Proxy Allegations Amid Rising Tensions

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei insists that their supported groups in the region act independently, denying them as Tehran's proxies. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump indicates that Iran would be held accountable for any Houthi attacks in Yemen, warning Iran of potential consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has firmly stated that Tehran does not have proxies in the region, emphasizing that the groups it supports operate independently. This declaration comes amidst rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran regarding alleged support for the Yemeni Houthi group.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that any attacks by the Houthi group in Yemen would be attributed to Iranian influence, holding Tehran accountable for the actions carried out by the group. The assertion adds strain to the already fraught relations between the two nations.

In response, Khamenei issued a stern warning to the United States. "America needs to know that if it messes with Iran, it will receive a severe slap," he said, underlining the potential for escalating conflict should tensions continue unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

