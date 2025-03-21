Tehran Denies Proxy Allegations Amid Rising Tensions

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has firmly stated that Tehran does not have proxies in the region, emphasizing that the groups it supports operate independently. This declaration comes amidst rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran regarding alleged support for the Yemeni Houthi group.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that any attacks by the Houthi group in Yemen would be attributed to Iranian influence, holding Tehran accountable for the actions carried out by the group. The assertion adds strain to the already fraught relations between the two nations.

In response, Khamenei issued a stern warning to the United States. "America needs to know that if it messes with Iran, it will receive a severe slap," he said, underlining the potential for escalating conflict should tensions continue unabated.

