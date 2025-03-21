Tehran Denies Proxy Allegations Amid Rising Tensions
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei insists that their supported groups in the region act independently, denying them as Tehran's proxies. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump indicates that Iran would be held accountable for any Houthi attacks in Yemen, warning Iran of potential consequences.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has firmly stated that Tehran does not have proxies in the region, emphasizing that the groups it supports operate independently. This declaration comes amidst rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran regarding alleged support for the Yemeni Houthi group.
U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that any attacks by the Houthi group in Yemen would be attributed to Iranian influence, holding Tehran accountable for the actions carried out by the group. The assertion adds strain to the already fraught relations between the two nations.
In response, Khamenei issued a stern warning to the United States. "America needs to know that if it messes with Iran, it will receive a severe slap," he said, underlining the potential for escalating conflict should tensions continue unabated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Ali Khamenei
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Yemeni Houthi
- proxies
- Tehran
- tensions
- Middle East
- accountability
ALSO READ
Explosion at Tehran military site kills 1, injures 10 firefighters
U.S. Tightens Economic Squeeze on Tehran: Iraq Waiver Ends
Emirati diplomat that Tehran said would carry a letter from US President Donald Trump meets with Iran's foreign minister, reports AP.
UAE Diplomatic Envoy Delivers Message from Trump to Tehran
Tehran's Balancing Act: Navigating Sanctions, Diplomacy, and Domestic Unrest